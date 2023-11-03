Patrick J. Ottensmeyer Acquires 10,000 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $338,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $422,098.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $48.21.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.34 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.05%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GBX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

See Also

