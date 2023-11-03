Paul Alderman Linton Sells 3,920 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $213.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.16. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $218.32.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 95.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

