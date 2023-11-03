Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 11,952 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $956,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $329,226.76.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 7,447 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $594,642.95.

On Monday, October 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $1,060,042.61.

On Friday, October 20th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $1,056,967.72.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $1,084,758.97.

On Monday, October 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,135,111.98.

On Friday, October 13th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $1,120,078.12.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $1,149,573.68.

On Monday, October 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,124 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total value of $1,165,804.92.

On Friday, October 6th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $1,175,168.24.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $80.35 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.10.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.43.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

