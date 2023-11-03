Paul T. Stecko Sells 9,737 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $155.45 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $117.95 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 10.04%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on PKG

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.