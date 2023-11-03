Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

PDRDF has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

About Pernod Ricard

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDF opened at C$179.95 on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of C$164.03 and a 52-week high of C$238.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$178.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$206.55.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

