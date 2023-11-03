Pershing Square Capital Manage Acquires 19,176 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (NYSE:HHH) Stock

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 19,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,289,394.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,681,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,889,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 30th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 41,379 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,738,876.01.

On Friday, October 27th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 31,924 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.95 per share, with a total value of $2,105,387.80.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 24,946 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.94 per share, with a total value of $1,669,885.24.

On Monday, October 23rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 59,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $3,986,528.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 23,079 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.95 per share, with a total value of $1,545,139.05.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 49,900 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.22 per share, with a total value of $3,404,178.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 22,046 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,520,071.70.

On Friday, October 13th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 48,500 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,284,905.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 20,262 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,419,150.48.

On Monday, October 9th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 48,500 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.61 per share, with a total value of $3,327,585.00.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 3.9 %

Howard Hughes stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.63. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $223.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $217.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Howard Hughes from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

