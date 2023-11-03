Pershing Square Capital Manage Acquires 41,379 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (NYSE:HHH) Stock

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 41,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $2,738,876.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,627,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,771,836.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 19,176 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $1,289,394.24.

On Friday, October 27th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 31,924 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.95 per share, with a total value of $2,105,387.80.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 24,946 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.94 per share, with a total value of $1,669,885.24.

On Monday, October 23rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 59,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $3,986,528.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 23,079 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.95 per share, with a total value of $1,545,139.05.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 49,900 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.22 per share, with a total value of $3,404,178.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 22,046 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.95 per share, with a total value of $1,520,071.70.

On Friday, October 13th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 48,500 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $3,284,905.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 20,262 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,419,150.48.

On Monday, October 9th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 48,500 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,327,585.00.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:HHH opened at $70.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.49. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $223.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.65 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HHH shares. BWS Financial cut their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHH. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,887,000. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,706,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,301,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,191,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,688,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

