Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Polestar Automotive Holding UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, September 1st. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PSNY

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterford Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.