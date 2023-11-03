Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on PL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

In other news, CEO William Spencer Marshall bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,405,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,461.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 11.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,671,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,126 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 352.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PL stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $645.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.65. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $5.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The company had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

