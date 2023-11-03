Power Co. of Canada Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share.

POW has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$42.40 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.68.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of POW stock opened at C$34.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 42.50. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$31.47 and a 52 week high of C$38.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.98.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$7.17 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.06%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

