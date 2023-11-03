Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

PLD has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $104.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Prologis has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

