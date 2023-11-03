Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Prothena alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRTA

Insider Transactions at Prothena

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

In other news, insider Hideki Garren sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $117,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Hideki Garren sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $117,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $234,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,990. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Stock Down 4.7 %

Prothena stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.66. Prothena has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 244.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 206.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.