Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.77.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.46. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

