Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pure Storage in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PSTG. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,711.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.19. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $40.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $688.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.27 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 98,387.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,958,000 after buying an additional 19,072,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,854,000 after buying an additional 4,800,883 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after buying an additional 3,489,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $90,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after buying an additional 2,807,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

