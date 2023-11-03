Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Lifted by B. Riley

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Capital Southwest in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Capital Southwest’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $21.60 on Thursday. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.96 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 44.13%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 119.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

