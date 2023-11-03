Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for V.F. Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of V.F. in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get V.F. alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. V.F. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 42.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -218.18%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.