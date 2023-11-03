Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for V.F. Co. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for V.F. in a report released on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09. V.F. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 47,474 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in V.F. by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 100,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 57,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -218.18%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

