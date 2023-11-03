Q3 2026 Earnings Estimate for Semtech Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Semtech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Semtech stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $915.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,861,000 after buying an additional 2,769,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after buying an additional 151,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Semtech by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,589,000 after buying an additional 606,593 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Semtech by 1,163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,002,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,915,000 after buying an additional 3,686,252 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,638,000 after buying an additional 722,908 shares during the period.
In related news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,649.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,649.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
