Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pinterest in a report issued on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million.

PINS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.00, a P/E/G ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $249,164.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,843.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $53,107.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,075.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $249,164.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,843.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,677 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,371 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Pinterest by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,102,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,568,000 after purchasing an additional 412,339 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $686,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 342,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 14.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,848,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,753,000 after acquiring an additional 885,700 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.