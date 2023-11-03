Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Transcat, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Transcat in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.63 million. Transcat had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

TRNS has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Transcat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

TRNS opened at $89.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.34 and a 200 day moving average of $91.34. The company has a market cap of $709.49 million, a PE ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 0.66. Transcat has a 12 month low of $65.60 and a 12 month high of $115.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of Transcat

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Transcat in the second quarter worth $850,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 1.5% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Transcat in the second quarter worth $1,543,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 0.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 731,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter worth $30,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $101,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,297.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 5,813 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $590,484.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,967.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,297.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

