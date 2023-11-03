Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Applied Materials in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $138.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.25. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 8,587 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $299,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

