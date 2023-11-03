Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Increased by Zacks Research

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

HQY has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

HQY stock opened at $66.49 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $78.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.83.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.89 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.37%.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $3,512,754.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,744.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $3,512,754.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,744.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,991 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 247.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in HealthEquity by 36.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

