Raymond James & Associates Acquires 1,153 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth $444,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 27.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 118,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 8.2% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 48,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 96.5% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 59,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 29,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 32.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 69,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMBA opened at $46.91 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average of $68.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $45,508.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,172.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $45,508.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,172.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $95,748.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 942,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,986,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,576 shares of company stock worth $606,992 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.70.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

