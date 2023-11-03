Raymond James & Associates Acquires 16,584 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2,649.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,210 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,628 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,397 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,780 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 742.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 81,060 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 71,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $89,745.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $132,503.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,945.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $89,745.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,757 shares of company stock worth $2,307,704. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average is $73.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.