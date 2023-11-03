Raymond James & Associates Acquires 27,594 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 538.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Intapp worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Intapp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $120,719.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 592,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,659,659.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $120,719.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 592,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,659,659.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 26,701 shares in the company, valued at $885,138.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,216 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,958 in the last three months. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intapp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

