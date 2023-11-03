Raymond James & Associates Acquires 5,693 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 93.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 35.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.
EnerSys Price Performance
Shares of ENS opened at $88.07 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $63.31 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37.
EnerSys Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on ENS. CL King began coverage on EnerSys in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
EnerSys Profile
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
