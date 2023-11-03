Raymond James & Associates Acquires 5,872 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,004,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,592,000 after purchasing an additional 227,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 226,936 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 548,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 417,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,825 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSJN opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

