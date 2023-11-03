Raymond James & Associates Acquires 7,437 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $36.24.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

