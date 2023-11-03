Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,994 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of NexGen Energy worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after buying an additional 3,202,108 shares in the last quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC increased its position in NexGen Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,798,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,358,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $3,418,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,872,000. Finally, Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1,276.8% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 704,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE NXE opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.