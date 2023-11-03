Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.20% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $611,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 192.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after buying an additional 342,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,267.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 172,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 368.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 67,685 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $34.25 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

