Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,201 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of NYSE HIX opened at $4.41 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $5.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

