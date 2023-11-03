Raymond James & Associates Buys 14,828 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVVFree Report) by 148.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Universal worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 31.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 958,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,670,000 after buying an additional 229,544 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal by 2,841.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Universal by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,620,000 after purchasing an additional 114,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Universal by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,361,000 after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Universal during the fourth quarter valued at $2,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $90,059.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,594 shares in the company, valued at $711,603.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UVV opened at $45.41 on Friday. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Universal (NYSE:UVVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $517.72 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UVV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

