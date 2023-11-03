Raymond James & Associates Buys 16,584 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2,649.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,210 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of COIN opened at $84.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $114.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.95) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $1,552,228.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,228.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $1,552,228.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at $863,228.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $177,916.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,442.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,757 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,704. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

