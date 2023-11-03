Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,933 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPK opened at $91.33 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $84.10 and a 52-week high of $132.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $135.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

