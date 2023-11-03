Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,933 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,181,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 499,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPK opened at $91.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.31 and a 200-day moving average of $114.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $84.10 and a 52 week high of $132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $135.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

