Raymond James & Associates Buys 32,391 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Free Report) by 217.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,391 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 3.38% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 319.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDMV opened at $26.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.63. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of low expected volatility mid and large-cap stocks from developed markets. HDMV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

