Raymond James & Associates Buys 54,527 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 276.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,527 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Fastly worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,843,000 after purchasing an additional 582,897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,697,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after purchasing an additional 695,254 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 207.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,946 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSLY. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $1,379,976.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,283 shares in the company, valued at $23,253,798.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,105,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,833,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $1,379,976.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,253,798.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,235 shares of company stock worth $7,308,791. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSLY opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.69 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

