Raymond James & Associates Buys Shares of 306,149 SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 306,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of SoundHound AI at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,520,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,067,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 460,718 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 22,535 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $46,647.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,749.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 53,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $111,038.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,245.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 22,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $46,647.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,749.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,770 shares of company stock worth $348,317 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of SOUN opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $414.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOUN. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.20 to $4.20 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOUN

About SoundHound AI

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.