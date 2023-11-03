Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 691.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after buying an additional 171,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.19.

NYSE:KNX opened at $49.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

