Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,528,000 after acquiring an additional 49,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,379,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,916,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,330,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,049,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,193,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,012,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ENV opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.10 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Envestnet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

