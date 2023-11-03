Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUI. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,795,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,407,000 after buying an additional 881,363 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 494,931 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,191.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 146,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 134,912 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 239,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 119,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 115,619 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUI opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

