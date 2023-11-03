Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,017 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $61.12.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Read Our Latest Report on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.