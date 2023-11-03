Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,784 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Gogo worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gogo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 115.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Gogo by 41.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Gogo by 9.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 37,606 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOGO opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 124.37% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Gogo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Gogo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Gogo from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Gogo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gogo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

