Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 243,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Atlas Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 51.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 63,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,587 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 328,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GDO opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $14.01.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

