Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.04% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 148.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

