Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RARE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RARE. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $36,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,315.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,864 shares of company stock worth $3,263,279. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of RARE opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.72. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 178.91% and a negative return on equity of 220.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.