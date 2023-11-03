Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,397 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $23.71 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

