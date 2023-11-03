Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kyndryl by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,696,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,920,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 29.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,132,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after acquiring an additional 141,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KD stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.44. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $17.32.

KD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

