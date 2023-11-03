Raymond James & Associates Has $1.16 Million Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,201 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 36,012 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 269.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 36.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 44.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE HIX opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $5.71.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

