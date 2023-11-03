Raymond James & Associates Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 93.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $13.81 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

